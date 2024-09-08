Jannik Sinner Captures U.S. Open Title in Straight Sets Over American Taylor Fritz
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner won his second major title on Sunday, beating Taylor Fritz in three straight sets—6–3, 6–4, 7–5—at the U.S. Open.
Sinner won his first major title in January at the Australian Open, meaning he won both hard court majors in 2024. He is also the first Italian man to win the U.S. Open in the Open Era.
The 23-year-old looked strong throughout the whole match, even when Fritz took a 5–3 lead in the third set in attempt to force a fourth set and stay alive. From there, Sinner won the next four games to end the match and win the tournament.
Fritz was trying to become the first American man to win a major since Andy Roddick did so at the 2003 U.S. Open. The drought will now move to 22 years as Fritz, and other American male players, will attempt to win a major in 2025. It was Fritz's first major final appearance.
The 2024 season also now marks the first time since 2002 in which a member of the Big Three—Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic—didn't win a major in a given calendar year. Sinner won two of the majors, while Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz captured the French Open and Wimbledon.