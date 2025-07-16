Nick Kyrgios Expected to Make U.S. Open Return After Three Years
Nick Kyrgios made a brief return to the tennis court to start out the 2025 season following him missing the last two years. And now it appears that the Australian tennis star could make his U.S. Open return next month in New York City.
Kyrgios was listed on the U.S. Open's entry list thanks to his protected ranking that he kept while he was out due to injury. He is named at the bottom of the list as he would technically have a ranking of 640 in the world since he hasn't been playing. But, his protected ranking is set at 21.
He last played the U.S. Open in 2022 and reached the quarterfinals. Before that, Kyrgios competed in the Wimbledon final vs. Novak Djokovic and lost in four sets. He was at the height of his career, but it came to a screeching halt ahead of the '23 Australian Open as he suffered an ankle injury. He sat out the remainder of the next two seasons.
Kyrgios has contemplated the idea of retirement during his time off. He's even taken on a new role of commentating on ESPN and Tennis Channel during some of the major events.
The 30-year-old last played a professional tennis match in March at the Miami Open. He lost in the second round. His first round win was the only victory he's had since 2022 at the Japan Open.