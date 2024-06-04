Novak Djokovic Withdraws From French Open Ahead of Quarterfinals
Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the French Open on Tuesday ahead of his quarterfinals matchup against Casper Ruud.
MRI scans showed that Djokovic has a torn medial meniscus in his right knee. He was dealing with a right knee injury before his five-set thriller match on Monday. At one point during the match, he complained to the umpire about the grounds crew not sweeping the clay often enough since it was aggravating his knee.
The 37-year-old defeated No. 23 Francisco Cerúndolo, 6–1, 5–7, 3–6, 7–5, 6–3, in a match that lasted four hours and 39 minutes. This win came after Djokovic played a five-set match in the third round vs. Lorenzo Musetti just two days prior.
With Djokovic's withdrawal, Jannik Sinner will ascend to World No. 1.
Ruud will advance to the semifinals with Djokovic's retirement from the tournament.
As the reigning champion, Djokovic's journey to repeat at this year's French Open has come to an end. All the men's tennis players left in the field have never won the French Open, so a new winner will be crowned regardless of who succeeds.