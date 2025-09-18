Roger Federer Open to 'Senior Tour' Idea With Longtime Rival and Friend Rafael Nadal
Two of tennis' biggest legends, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, are both retired from the sport, but that doesn't mean fans won't see them playing on a tennis court ever again.
There's been chatter about 20-time major champion Federer and 22-time major champion Nadal possibly joining a senior tour of sorts in the future. Since Nadal did only retire last November, this idea probably isn't at the top of his priority list at the moment, as he likely wants to enjoy retirement for a bit.
However, never say never to this idea of the longtime rivals and friends joining forces in the future. Federer was asked on Thursday on a CNBC appearance if he was open to the idea of starting a senior tour with Nadal at some point. While there's certainly nothing planned, Federer thought it sounded fun.
"Yeah, why not? I love Rafa," Federer said. "...I've been playing a lot, so I'm trying to keep in good shape. I know that Rafa is also totally open to maybe play some tennis. It sounds terrible 'Seniors Tennis' to us, but maybe we can create a tour, like a 'Fedal' tour, or something like that. It'd be cool."
"Fedal" is a nod to the duo's iconic nickname for their bromance over the years. It'd be the perfect title for a tour driven by Federer and Nadal.
At the end of the clip, Federer says how he "could maybe look into that as well with Rafa." Federer noted that he knows there's an "appetite" in tennis for fans to watch retired champions, and the two of them would be a big pull for fans across the world to come see.
Federer and Nadal have continued playing tennis, too, it sounds like. Federer admitted that he played for four hours the other day—that'll keep the fans hopeful for a "Senior Tour" of sorts.