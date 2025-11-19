Roger Federer Selected As Only Tennis Player to Enter Hall of Fame in 2026
The International Tennis Hall of Fame announced its inductees for the 2026 class on Wednesday, and the selections are headlined by no one other than 20-time major champion Roger Federer.
The Swiss tennis icon was the only person who received enough votes to enter the player category of the Hall of Fame, which is located in Rhode Island, next year. Former player Mary Carillo did receive enough votes in the contributor category for her broadcasting work. The induction ceremony will take place next August.
The Hall of Fame surprised Federer by sharing the news with him in a Zoom filled with fellow tennis icons and fans. He was at the Swiss Tennis Headquarters when he heard the news.
“I've always valued the history of tennis and the example set by those who came before me,” Federer said. “To be recognized in this way by the sport and by my peers is deeply humbling.”
Federer retired from tennis in 2022 at the Laver Cup alongside his fellow tennis stars, like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. He ended his professional career with 20 major titles, 103 career titles, the longest streak for being world No. 1 at 237 weeks (he held the title for 310 weeks total in his career) and two Olympic medals.
He was the first giant in men’s tennis for his competitors to have a tough time to take down. Nadal and Djokovic later walked in similar shoes on the tennis court as these three players dominated tennis for decades.
It was no question that Federer’s legacy would be everlasting, but now his name will forever be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.