Sinner, Djokovic and Draper Withdraw From Toronto, Citing Injuries
World. No. 1 Jannik Sinner and 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic have both withdrawn from the National Bank Open at Toronto roughly a week ahead of kickoff, the tournament said Sunday. Both athletes cited injury as the reason for their exit.
No. 5 Jack Draper also withdrew, having announced the move in a Sunday social media post.
Sinner, fresh off a victory at Wimbledon, hurt his right elbow while competing in the fourth round of the prestigious tournament, while Djokovic has his eye on a groin injury. Draper, meanwhile, is dealing with a problem with his left arm, which will keep him sidelined for the Cincinnati Masters, as well.
Djokovic has won the event four times, while Sinner clinched his first title at the tournament in 2023.
With both Sinner and Djokovic gone, Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Alexander Zverev of Germany will lead the pack on the men's side. Headlining the field on the women's side, in Montreal, are Coco Gauff (No. 2), Jessica Pegula (No. 3) and Iga Swiatek (No. 4). No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka pulled out of the tournament earlier this week, citing a desire to rest and prepare for the U.S. Open at the end of the month.
The National Bank Open starts on July 26 and will run through Aug. 7.