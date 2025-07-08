Taylor Fritz Had Iconic Response to Internet Troll After Advancing to Wimbledon Semis
Taylor Fritz is advancing to the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time in his career after defeating Karen Khachanov in four sets on Tuesday at the quarterfinals.
While the American was celebrating his victory, he leaned down and touched the grass on Court 1. Later on X, formerly known at Twitter, Fritz jokingly explained the petty reason why he did this.
"Someone on @LeagueofLegends told me to go touch grass so I did," Fritz wrote.
Oh, what Internet trolls can do.
"Touching grass" is often a phrase used to tell people to get offline and go outside. While his online opponent might have touched a nerve, Fritz seemed to win this battle in the end, as he's the one headed to the Wimbledon semifinals.
Fritz will face two-time reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz on Friday for a chance to compete in Sunday's men's final. Fritz will be looking to win his first career major title.