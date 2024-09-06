SI

U.S. Open Doubles Champ Recounts Having to Move Wedding Due to Deep Tournament Run

Lyudmyla Kichenok's nuptials had to wait.

Sept 6, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) (right) and Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) with the US Open trophy after winning the Women's Doubles final on day twelve of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Tennis, in a very literal sense, is the sport of love.

Therefore, it is only appropriate that this year's U.S. Open provided a marriage story for the ages.

On Friday, Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia bested Zhang Shuai of China and Kristina Mladenovic of France 6–4, 6–3 to capture the U.S. Open women's doubles crown.

Interviewed on the court after the match, Kichenok revealed that her deep run in the tournament meant she had to postpone marrying her boyfriend.

"My boyfriend—could-be husband, actually, because we were supposed to get married this Wednesday, but it didn't happen," Kichenok chuckled.

Instead, Kichenok spent Wednesday with Ostapenko—dusting Chinese Taipei's Chan Hao-ching and Russian Veronika Kudermetova in the semifinals.

"We actually had an appointment to get married this Wednesday, but just because I was playing the semifinals," Kichenok said.

The title was Kichenok's first doubles major win in two tries; she and Ostapenko reached the Australian Open women's final in January.

