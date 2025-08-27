Comedian John Mulaney Was so Relatable Watching Coco Gauff's Rocky U.S. Open Match
No. 3 seed Coco Gauff managed to defeat Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday, but the win was not easy. Indeed, Gauff made 10 double faults and lost in the second set, but rallied in the third to advance to round two.
As such, it was probably quite the thrilling match to watch from the stands. For comedian John Mulaney, however, it appeared more stressful than anything.
Cameras captured Mulaney, who was in attendance with his partner, actress Olivia Munn, visibly wincing in the bleachers as he watched the match unfold before him.
Watch that hilarious reaction below:
So relatable. As a fellow American, we'd assume he was rooting for Coco .... so hopefully he is pleased with the end result. Petition to have him in the stands at the final, where we can enjoy his emoting once again.