Top 10 Most Expensive Transfers in MLS History

Atlanta United have become big spenders in Major League Soccer.

Braden Chalker

Thiago Almada's transfer to Atlanta United is among the most expensive in MLS history
Thiago Almada's transfer to Atlanta United is among the most expensive in MLS history / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

MLS clubs have shelled out record transfer fees in recent years to bring further attention to the growing North American league.

On the surface, many might think MLS is just a league for former European stars looking for a hefty payday. While some MLS teams still lean on signing big name players, many clubs have shifted their transfer policies to to sign younger players with more upside and re-sale value from South America while others look to sign star players from outside of the top five European leagues.

Atlanta United is no stranger to this, as it has broke its record transfer fee three times with the signings of Argentine playmakers Esequiel Barco (2018), Gonzalo 'Pity' Martínez and Thiago Almada (2022). FC Cincinnati has swung big in the transfer market with the most expensive fee in league history to secure the signing of striker Kévin Denkey from the Belgian Pro League, a true sign of ambition by the team's front office.

In fact, Atlanta and Cincinnati together account for the top six transfers in MLS history. Fellow Eastern Conference clubs Chicago Fire and Inter Miami crack the top 10 with their respective signings of Hugo Cuypers and Rodolfo Pizarro.

LAFC and San Diego FC—who begins play in 2025—both feature in the top 10. LAFC tried to go down the South American transfer route with the Brian Rodríguez signing in 2019 while former Napoli star Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano is set to join San Diego for its inaugural 2025 MLS season.

Here are the top 10 mot expensive transfers in MLS history.

Top 10 Most Expensive Transfers in MLS History

Player

Transfer Fee

Year

MLS Team Joined

Previous Club

Kévin Denkey

$16.2m

2024

FC Cincinnati

Cercle Brugge (Belgium)

Thiago Almada

$16m

2022

Atlanta United

Vélez Sarsfield (Argentina)

Gonzalo 'Pity' Martínez

$15.5m

2019

Atlanta United

River Plate (Argentina)

Ezequiel Barco

$13m

2018

Atlanta United

Independiente (Argentina)

Brenner

$12.6m

2021

FC Cincinnati

São Paulo (Brazil)

Luiz Araujo

$12.3m

2021

Atlanta United

Lille (France)

Hugo Cuypers

$12m

2024

Chicago Fire

Gent (Belgium)

Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano

$12m

2025

San Diego FC

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Rodolfo Pizarro

$11.9m

2020

Inter Miami

Monterrey (Mexico)

Brian Rodríguez

$11.4m

2019

LAFC

Club Atletico Penarol (Uruguay)

Braden Chalker is a freelance writer for Sports Illustrated Soccer covering Major League Soccer and the U.S. men's national team.