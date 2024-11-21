Top 10 Most Expensive Transfers in MLS History
MLS clubs have shelled out record transfer fees in recent years to bring further attention to the growing North American league.
On the surface, many might think MLS is just a league for former European stars looking for a hefty payday. While some MLS teams still lean on signing big name players, many clubs have shifted their transfer policies to to sign younger players with more upside and re-sale value from South America while others look to sign star players from outside of the top five European leagues.
Atlanta United is no stranger to this, as it has broke its record transfer fee three times with the signings of Argentine playmakers Esequiel Barco (2018), Gonzalo 'Pity' Martínez and Thiago Almada (2022). FC Cincinnati has swung big in the transfer market with the most expensive fee in league history to secure the signing of striker Kévin Denkey from the Belgian Pro League, a true sign of ambition by the team's front office.
In fact, Atlanta and Cincinnati together account for the top six transfers in MLS history. Fellow Eastern Conference clubs Chicago Fire and Inter Miami crack the top 10 with their respective signings of Hugo Cuypers and Rodolfo Pizarro.
LAFC and San Diego FC—who begins play in 2025—both feature in the top 10. LAFC tried to go down the South American transfer route with the Brian Rodríguez signing in 2019 while former Napoli star Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano is set to join San Diego for its inaugural 2025 MLS season.
Here are the top 10 mot expensive transfers in MLS history.
Top 10 Most Expensive Transfers in MLS History
Player
Transfer Fee
Year
MLS Team Joined
Previous Club
Kévin Denkey
$16.2m
2024
FC Cincinnati
Cercle Brugge (Belgium)
Thiago Almada
$16m
2022
Atlanta United
Vélez Sarsfield (Argentina)
Gonzalo 'Pity' Martínez
$15.5m
2019
Atlanta United
River Plate (Argentina)
Ezequiel Barco
$13m
2018
Atlanta United
Independiente (Argentina)
Brenner
$12.6m
2021
FC Cincinnati
São Paulo (Brazil)
Luiz Araujo
$12.3m
2021
Atlanta United
Lille (France)
Hugo Cuypers
$12m
2024
Chicago Fire
Gent (Belgium)
Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano
$12m
2025
San Diego FC
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)
Rodolfo Pizarro
$11.9m
2020
Inter Miami
Monterrey (Mexico)
Brian Rodríguez
$11.4m
2019
LAFC
Club Atletico Penarol (Uruguay)