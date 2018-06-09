Watch: USC Wins Women's Track Title With Insane 4x400 Meter Relay Comeback

Screenshot/Twitter

Watch Kendall Ellis win the relay with an amazing photo finish.

By Jenna West
June 09, 2018

USC's women's track team pulled off an incredible feat as they won the track title by one point after an amazing relay.

Entering the 4x400 relay at Saturday's NCAA track and field championships, USC needed to win the race in order to capture the championship. Georgia sat in first place with 52 points and Stanford in second with 51. The Trojans could only win the title with a first-place, ten-point relay win. 

In the final leg of the relay, things got off to a rough start as USC bobbled the baton handoff. Purdue's Jahneya Mitchell had a strong, first-place lead with Oregon close behind.

Heading into the final turn, USC's Kendall Ellis was in third place but catching ground quickly. Ellis ran down Mitchell in the last meter and won with a photo finish. Her closing leg time was 50.05.

USC's relay team finished with a time of 3:27.06, which was .07 ticks faster than second-place Purdue. The Trojans won the title with 53 points, exactly one point over Georgia.

You May Like

More Track and Field

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)