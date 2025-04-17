Boston Marathon Qualifying Time Standards, Broken Down by Age & Gender
For runners worldwide, there are few achievements more exciting than qualifying for and running in the Boston Marathon.
The event is one of the most storied and historic races in the world, which is why earning a spot on the starting line in Hopkinton is anything but easy.
In order to qualify, a runner must complete a certified marathon in a certain amount of time. What are those times?
We're here to break it down.
Overview of 2025 Boston Marathon Qualifying Standards
Age Group
Men's Time
Women's Time
18–34
3hrs 00min 00sec
3hrs 30min 00sec
35–39
3hrs 05min 00sec
3hrs 35min 00sec
40–44
3hrs 10min 00sec
3hrs 40min 00sec
45–49
3hrs 20min 00sec
3hrs 50min 00sec
50–54
3hrs 25min 00sec
3hrs 55min 00sec
55–59
3hrs 35min 00sec
4hrs 05min 00sec
60–64
3hrs 50min 00sec
4hrs 20min 00sec
65–69
4hrs 05min 00sec
4hrs 35min 00sec
70–74
4hrs 20min 00sec
4hrs 50min 00sec
75–79
4hrs 35min 00sec
5hrs 05min 00sec
80+
4hrs 50min 00sec
5hrs 20min 00sec
According to B.A.A., the 2025 'cut-off' time was 6:51, meaning a runner needed to run at least 6:51 faster than the above qualifying standard.
The Boston Marathon caps its field size at 30,000, with 24,069 having been accepted for the 2025 edition. More than 36,000 applications were filed.
As mentioned, hitting a qualifying time doesn't mean that an athlete is automatically qualified for the Boston Marathon. Rather, it means a runner can now submit an application.
The 2026 qualifying times have already been announced.
Overview of 2026 Boston Marathon Qualifying Standards
Age Group
Men's Time
Women's Time
18-34
2hrs 55min 00sec
3hrs 25min 00sec
35-39
3hrs 00min 00sec
3hrs 30min 00sec
40-44
3hrs 05min 00sec
3hrs 35min 00sec
45-49
3hrs 15min 00sec
3hrs 45min 00sec
50-54
3hrs 20min 00sec
3hrs 50min 00sec
55-59
3hrs 30min 00sec
4hrs 00min 00sec
60-64
3hrs 50min 00sec
4hrs 20min 00sec
65-69
4hrs 05min 00sec
4hrs 35min 00sec
70-74
4hrs 20min 00sec
4hrs 50min 00sec
75-79
4hrs 35min 00sec
5hrs 05min 00sec
80+
4hrs 50min 00sec
5hrs 20min 00sec
How the Boston Marathon Qualifying System Works
The 2026 race has even more intense qualifying times, which is done by design.
"By adjusting the standards for the 2026 race, a smaller number of runners will meet the criteria. As we have witnessed in recent years, the sport of marathoning is growing and athletes continue to get faster," said the President and CEO, Jack Fleming, per the B.A.A.
"At the same time, demand to participate in the Boston Marathon has steadily grown, and unfortunately, in recent years, we've had to turn away thousands of runners who've achieved Boston Marathon qualifying times. After carefully analyzing the results data, we adjusted the qualifying standards by five minutes for the 2026 Boston Marathon for athletes under 60."
In order to apply for the Boston Marathon, a runner must complete a certified marathon under their qualifying time. Runners are required to check with the marathon they wish to complete to see if they are certified. Virtual races and indoor races will not count and will not be accepted.
Once a runner has qualified, they are free to submit an application. That application will be reviewed and either accepted or denied over a five-day period. Everything is done through the B.A.A.'s website.
How to Watch the 2025 Boston Marathon
The 129th running of the Boston Marathon will take place on April 21 and the broadcast starts at 9:00 a.m. on ESPN2.
The professional men will begin at 9:37 a.m. ET and the professional women will start 10 minutes later at 9:47 a.m. ET. The remaining groups will start between 10 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. ET.
For those in Boston and surrounding New England markets, WMUR News 9 ABC (New Hampshire), WMTW Channel 8 ABC (Maine) and WPTZ NBC 5 (Vermont, New York) will also be broadcasting the marathon.