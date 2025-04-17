Track Icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Crushes Opponents in Parents' Race at Son's School
For parents out there, imagine coming to your children's school with an eye toward participating in a parents' footrace. Maybe you're a former athlete in it to win; maybe you're just hoping to avoid total humiliation.
Now, imagine finding out the field includes one of the greatest sprinters in history.
Such was the plight of parents at one Jamaican school recently, as they were forced to lock horns with eight-time Olympic and 16-time world championship medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Fraser-Pryce, appearing to take the race seriously in a pair of Instagram videos, dusted the field.
Amazingly, it wasn't the first instance of Fraser-Pryce dominating a parents' race; she did so in 2023 as well.
Fraser-Pryce, 38, has medaled in four separate Olympic Games. Three of those medals have been gold—two in the 100-meter race in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012, and one in the 4x100-meter relay in Tokyo in 2021.
Her son, Zyon, was born in the summer of 2017.