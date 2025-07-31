Twins Trade Carlos Correa to Astros, Reuniting Three-Time All-Star With Houston
The Houston Astros are reuniting with their World Series champion shortstop Carlos Correa.
According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Minnesota Twins, who have been very actively selling their roster at the deadline, have agreed to trade the three-time All-Star shortstop back to Houston. Correa waived his no-trade clause to secure the reunion with the Astros.
Correa played his first seven seasons with the Astros before leaving the franchise in free agency ahead of the 2022 season. He helped the Astros capture the 2017 World Series title.
Correa, 30, is hitting .267 this season with seven home runs and 31 RBI in 364 plate appearances. He will likely spend the rest of his career back in Houston, as he is under contract until 2033, when he will be 38 years old.