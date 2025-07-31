SI

Twins Trade Carlos Correa to Astros, Reuniting Three-Time All-Star With Houston

The Twins signed Correa away from the Astros in 2022 free agency, and have now dealt him back to Houston.

Mike McDaniel

Carlos Correa is heading back to Houston.
Carlos Correa is heading back to Houston. / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Astros are reuniting with their World Series champion shortstop Carlos Correa.

According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Minnesota Twins, who have been very actively selling their roster at the deadline, have agreed to trade the three-time All-Star shortstop back to Houston. Correa waived his no-trade clause to secure the reunion with the Astros.

Correa played his first seven seasons with the Astros before leaving the franchise in free agency ahead of the 2022 season. He helped the Astros capture the 2017 World Series title.

Correa, 30, is hitting .267 this season with seven home runs and 31 RBI in 364 plate appearances. He will likely spend the rest of his career back in Houston, as he is under contract until 2033, when he will be 38 years old.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.