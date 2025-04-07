Announcer Crushes Wade Phillips’ UFL Clock Management
The St. Louis Battlehawks beat the San Antonio Brahmas in UFL action over the weekend with the Battlehawks improving to 2–0 on the season with the 26–9 victory. Meanwhile, the Brahmas are now 0-2 this season under head coach Wade Phillips.
The Brahmas punted on their first four possessions and trailed 17–0 late in the second quarter when they finally started to move the ball. After picking up a first down on third-and-17 they not only made substitutions, but ran the ball on the next play and wasted a lot of clock.
Announcer Joel Klatt was not impressed.
“Boy you can’t run the ball there unless you’re just going to attempt a field goal," said Klatt. "Now they’re not even using their timeout? Oh my goodness. The mismanagement of the clock here is egregious.”
The Brahmas did in fact settle for a field goal on the drive, though they did get two shots at the end zone first.
While this egregious clock mismanagement was disappointing to see, you have to remember that the Brahmas went 7–3 last season and made it all the way to the UFL championship game under Phillips. He also went 7–3 in the XFL the year before with the Houston Roughnecks.