Vikings Superstar Justin Jefferson Injures Quad vs. 49ers

Jefferson is questionable to return, the team announced.

Jefferson had a 97-yard touchdown earlier in the game / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Justin Jefferson was in the midst of a big day against the San Francisco 49ers when he was forced to exit the game.

With the Minnesota Vikings up 20-7 on the defending NFC champs, Jefferson took a shot to the legs from a teammate and 49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner on a run play and immediately went down. After trainers took a look Jefferson had to be helped to the sideline, where he entered the blue medical tent.

Shortly thereafter, Jefferson was captured by cameras walking to the locker room. The Vikings then announced that he was questionable to return with a quad injury.

Jefferson, who signed a $140 million contract this offseason, is the NFL's top wideout. Last year he recorded 1,074 yards and five touchdowns despite appearing in only 10 games due to injury.

In the Vikings' Week 1 win against the New York Giants Jefferson had four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown. Prior to going down against San Francisco, he caught four balls for 133 yards and a touchdown.

