Justin Jefferson's Epic 97-Yard Touchdown vs. 49ers Had Fans in Awe

It was a remarkable play by the NFL's best receiver.

Liam McKeone

Jefferson adds another touchdown to his impressive highlight reel.
The Minnesota Vikings played host to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon and the first quarter was a bit of a slog for both sides. The Vikings managed a field goal but otherwise no points were scored in the opening 15 minutes as the offenses stumbled.

Then, Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson connected to break things open. With the ball on their three-yard line, Darnold heaved an incredible deep pass to Jefferson, who beat two 49ers defenders to make the grab. Then Jefferson beat everybody to the end zone to complete an epic 97-yard deep pass.

Fans absolutely loved it:

What a tremendous throw and catch. There are few football pleasures better than a truly elite wide receiver in his prime. And the throw by Darnold!

The Vikings are giving the Niners a fight in the early goings of the game.

