Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso)
Three important games in the WNBA playoff race take place on Wednesday night, starting with A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces on the road against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.
That should be the game of the night, but the No. 8 seed race heats up later when the Chicago Sky and Kamilla Cardoso look to win a third straight game even though Angel Reese is now done for the season.
Chicago plays the Washington Mystics, and then the nightcap features the Los Angeles Sparks on the second night of a back-to-back against the Seattle Storm.
There are plenty of ways to bet on the WNBA action on Wednesday, but I’m focusing on the prop market – specifically the prop market for two rookies – tonight.
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 67-50 (+9.57 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
WNBA Best Bets Today
- Caitlin Clark OVER 38.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-114)
- Kamilla Cardoso to Record a Double-Double (-130)
All odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Caitlin Clark OVER 38.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-114)
Since the Olympic break, Clark is averaging 24.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from beyond the arc.
She’s taken it to another level over her last five games, averaging 26.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game while shooting 43.4 percent from 3.
Clark has recorded PRA numbers of 47, 44, 44, 41, 43 – easily going past this number.
The Aces and Fever should be in line for a high-scoring game – the total is all the way up at 177.5 – as they rank No. 2 and No. 3 in offensive rating this season.
In addition to that, these teams are both in the top three in the league in pace.
I’ll keep betting on Clark with her playing the best basketball of his rookie season.
Kamilla Cardoso to Record a Double-Double (-130)
In her first game without Angel Reese, Cardoso turned in a solid showing, putting up 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting and adding 11 rebounds.
Since the Olympic break, Cardoso is averaging 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 62.1 percent from the field. There should be more rebounds – and touches – available for Cardoso with Reese (the WNBA’s leading rebounder) out of the lineup.
The rookie center only has six double-doubles on the season, but she should be the focal point down low for the Sky the rest of the season.
