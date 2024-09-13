Mystics vs. Dream WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Sept. 13 (All in on Washington)
Arguably the most important game for the WNBA standings takes place in Atlanta on Friday night.
The Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream are both 12-24 – one game out of the No. 8 seed in the WNBA – with just four games to play.
A loss on Friday would be detrimental to either team’s chances to make the playoffs, especially if the Chicago Sky (11.5-point underdog to Minnesota) somehow pull off an upset on Friday night.
Atlanta is a slight favorite in this game, but oddsmakers have essentially set this one at a pick’em.
Here’s a look at the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Friday, Sept. 13.
Mystics vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Mystics +1 (-115)
- Dream -1 (-105)
Moneyline
- Mystics: -105
- Dream: -115
Total
- 158.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mystics vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Sept. 13
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gateway Center
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Mystics record: 12-24
- Dream record: 12-24
Mystics vs. Dream Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Shakira Austin – out
Austin missed the team’s last game with an ankle injury, and it’s possible she will be shut down for the remainder of the 2024 season.
Dream Injury Report
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
- Aerial Powers – out
Mystics vs. Dream Key Players to Watch
Washington Mystics
Aaliyah Edwards: The rookie picked up a double-double in the blowout win over the Sky on Wednesday, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds. There have been some ups and downs for Edwards as a rookie, but with Austin hurt again, she could be in line for a massive role over the final four games of the season.
Atlanta Dream
Rhyne Howard: Howard’s 30-point streak came to an end in Tuesday’s loss to Minnesota, but the Dream need her to have a short memory in a must-win game on Friday. Howard is averaging 17.9 points per game this season but shooting just 37.6 percent from the field.
Mystics vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
Since the Olympic break, the Mystics actually outrank the Dream in net rating, and they’re 6-4 in their last 10 games, picking up three games on Atlanta, who is 3-7 over that same stretch.
The Mystics – even without Austin – are playing some of their best basketball of the season when it matters most, and I think they’re the side to back on Friday.
Washington has impressed on the road, going 8-11 straight up and 13-5-1 against the spread in 2024.
After playing a good chunk of the season without Austin and Brittney Sykes, the Mystics have been bolstered by Sykes’ return in the second half of the campaign.
Meanwhile, Atlanta has been one of the worst offensive and shooting teams in the league all season, and it is just 7-10-1 against the spread at home.
The Dream have had ample chances to take the No. 8 seed from the struggling Sky, but they’ve lost time and time again. I’ll bet on Washington to seize the chance on Friday.
Pick: Mystics Moneyline (-105)
