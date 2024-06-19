Storm vs. Aces Prediction, Odds and Key Players for WNBA on Wednesday, June 19
The Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm meet for the second time this season on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.
The Aces lost the first meeting between these teams, and they've already lost as many games this season (six) as they did in all of the 2023 campaign. Sitting at .500 through 12 games, can A’ja Wilson and company get back on track at home?
It’s going to be a tough task even with Chelsea Gray set to return to action tonight (she was active on June 15 but still did not make her season debut), especially against a Storm team that has won eight of its last 10 games to move to 9-5 on the season.
Seattle still hasn't played its best basketball, as star guard Jewell Loyd has not shot the ball well (34.9 percent from the field) in 2024.
Let’s break down the latest odds, players to watch and a best bet for this Western Conference clash on Wednesday.
Storm vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Storm +6 (-112)
- Aces -6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Storm: +205
- Aces: -250
Total
- 169.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Storm vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 19
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to watch (TV): NBA TV
- Storm record: 9-5
- Aces record: 6-6
Storm vs. Aces Injury Reports
Storm Injury Report
- None to report
Aces Injury Report
Storm vs. Aces Key Players to Watch
Seattle Storm
Nneka Ogwumike: Earlier this season, Ogwumike turned in a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds) against the Aces, but she was held to just 4-of-13 shooting from the field. She’ll need to be a little more efficient if the Storm want to pull off a road upset on Wednesday. This season, the Storm star is averaging 17.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson: The leading MVP candidate in the W this season, Wilson has yet to have a game where she scored fewer than 21 points. The five-time All-Star is averaging 28.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from beyond the arc. Wilson had 29 points and 11 boards in a loss to Seattle earlier this season.
Storm vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
The Aces have been a dominant home team in recent seasons, but things have changed in 2024 with the team missing Gray in the lineup. Does it change with her back tonight?
Las Vegas is just 3-4 straight up at home, posting a dreadful 1-6 against the spread record in those games.
That sets up well for the Storm, who already have a 13-point win over Vegas in their back pocket, on Wednesday. Seattle is 6-3 against the spread on the road and 2-1 against the spread as an underdog in 2024.
While Loyd’s shooting has been a major concern, the Storm have battled through it with Skylar Diggins-Smith, Nneka Ogwumike, Ezi Magbegor and others stepping up to fill the scoring void.
The key for Seattle has been its defense (No. 3 in the WNBA), especially since the team ranks just ninth in the league in effective field goal percentage.
The Storm are also ahead of the Aces so far this season in net rating (+5.6 to +1.2).
Ultimately, Vegas’ lack of depth is being exposed a bit by Gray’s absence and Kelsey Plum’s shooting struggles (37.1 percent from the field) early on in 2024. Wilson has been playing at a high level all season, but even that hasn’t been enough for Las Vegas to remain over .500.
I can justify laying this many points with the Aces – given their ATS record at home – against a formidable opponent in Seattle.
Pick: Storm +6 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.