WNBA All-Star Game Odds, Preview and Prediction
With WNBA All-Star weekend also signaling the beginning of the International break for the league ahead of the Summer Olympics in Paris, the league will utilize this time to set up a high level exhibition for Team USA.
The WNBA will pit its All-Star team against the National Team in an exhibition that will showcase not just the future of the league, but the best ahead of its trip to Paris as a preview of sorts.
The game will be played at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, July 20th at 7:30 PM EST on ABC.
Below, you'll find the odds, rosters and prediction for the unique All-Star game.
WNBA All-Star Game Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Team USA: -5.5 (+100)
- WNBA All Stars: +5.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Team USA: -240
- WNBA All Stars: +194
Total: 192.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
WNBA All-Star Game Roster
Team USA enters as the favorite as many of the typical All-Star caliber players are playing on the national team in Paris, but in this exhibition style matchup, can the future of the WNBA show out, including star rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese?
It's worth noting that plenty of All Stars are more than qualified to be on the loaded Team USA, which can surely play a role in this type of setting.
WNBA All-Star Game Prediction and Pick
This is a unique format for the WNBA All-Star Game, but a great way to load the floor with as much talent as possible while also benefiting Team USA with a high-level exhibition matchup.
This isn’t the first time we have seen this matchup as the WNBA had this set up in 2021 as well ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. It’s worth noting that a weaker crop of All Stars won that matchup against Team USA, 93-85.
Team USA is predictably the favorite, but there are no stakes except for pride. No, I'm not going to try and handicap motivation, but in a game where we don't know much about how it will play out, including rotations and how much Team USA will tinker with lineups with an eye on Paris, I'll bank on variance and the big underdog. It also helps that we have seen the All Stars win in this format in the past.
In a game with low stakes, and more than capable talent on the side of the All Stars, I’ll take the underdogs to not just cover the few possessions, but win outright, with a ton of variance in this style matchup.
PICK: All Stars ML +194
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.