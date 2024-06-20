WNBA Fans Ripped Refs After Missing Easy Call for Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever won their third straight game on Wednesday, beating the Washington Mystics, 88-81. Clark had a big night, finishing with 18 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and four steals.
While Clark dazzled fans most of the game, there was one moment that had everyone crushing the refs over a missed call that should have landed the No. 1 pick in last April's draft on the free throw line.
Clark took the ball to the hoop and was going to attempt a layup when Washington's Stefanie
Dolson took a swipe at her and knocked the ball away on what looked like a clear foul.
Check this out:
Fans blasted the officials:
