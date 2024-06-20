Caitlin Clark Dazzles on Both Ends in One of the Best Sequences of Her WNBA Career
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark showed up and showed out on Wednesday night.
In the second quarter of the Fever's matchup against the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Clark drilled a three-pointer from 29 feet—well beyond the perimeter.
When she dropped back on defense, Clark crept up from behind and tipped away a pass intended for Karlie Samuelson. She ran down the floor alone and laid it up for an easy bucket.
Five points in 14 seconds.
Through three quarters Wednesday night, the Fever led the Mystics 68–59, aided by Clark's 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting in 25 minutes. Clark was one of four Fever players to score in double figures through three quarters, joining Aliyah Boston (20 points), Kelsey Mitchell (15 points) and NaLyssa Smith (11 points).
The Fever (5–10) entered Wednesday's contest in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. They have won four of six games since beginning the season 1–8.