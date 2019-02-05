Lynx Star Maya Moore Says She Will Sit Out 2019 WNBA Season

Minnesota's star forward announced her decision to sit out the 2019 season on Tuesday on The Players' Tribune.

By Emily Caron
February 05, 2019

Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore will not be playing basketball next year, the 29-year-old forward announced in a piece on The Players' Tribune.

"The success that I’ve been a part of in basketball truly blows my mind every time I think about it," Moore wrote. "But the main way I measure success in life is something I don’t often get to emphasize explicitly through pro ball."

Moore said she measures success by asking herself if she's living out her purpose–a purpose, she says, which is "to know Jesus and make him known." Moore explained that the bible verse she includes in her autograph (Colossians 3:23) says to work for the Lord in "whatever you do."

The five-time WNBA All-Star wants to shift her focus from professional basketball to the "whatever," alluded to in the verse.

"My focus in 2019 will not be on professional basketball, but will instead be on the people in my family, as well as on investing my time in some ministry dreams that have been stirring in my heart for many years," Moore continued. "I will certainly miss the day-to-day relationships with my teammates and basketball family this season, but my no for the 2019 pro season allows me to say yes to my family and faith family like I never have before."

Moore was taken as the No. 1 pick in the 2011 WNBA draft by the Lynx. The former Connecticut star has won two championships with the Huskies and four WNBA Championships.

Moore has played in 271 WNBA games and averaged 18.4 points, 3.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game through eight seasons. It was reported earlier this year that Moore was considering sitting out the entire 2019 season, but whether or not she will officially retire remains unknown.

You May Like

More WNBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message