Brittney Griner Becomes First Player With Multiple Dunks in WNBA All-Star Game

Brittney Griner's putting on a show.

By Jenna West
July 27, 2019

Brittney Griner put on quite a show during the first half of the WNBA All-Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Griner became the first player in WNBA history to have multiple dunks in the All-Star Game with her three for Team Delle Donne. The Mercury star's first dunk came with 5:21 left in the first quarter before she struck again about a minute later. Griner went on to impress the crowd with a two-handed dunk with 6:10 remaining in the second quarter.

Griner finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in Team Delle Donne's 129–126 loss to Team Wilson. She also dunked during the skills competition on Friday night.

