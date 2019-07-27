Brittney Griner put on quite a show during the first half of the WNBA All-Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Griner became the first player in WNBA history to have multiple dunks in the All-Star Game with her three for Team Delle Donne. The Mercury star's first dunk came with 5:21 left in the first quarter before she struck again about a minute later. Griner went on to impress the crowd with a two-handed dunk with 6:10 remaining in the second quarter.

Brittney Griner is the first player in WNBA history to have multiple dunks in a #WNBAAllStar game 😤 pic.twitter.com/yqpsqvzmVs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 27, 2019

Griner finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in Team Delle Donne's 129–126 loss to Team Wilson. She also dunked during the skills competition on Friday night.