Erica Wheeler Becomes First Undrafted WNBA Player to Win All-Star Game MVP

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Wheeler became the first undrafted player to win the award.

By Jenna West
July 27, 2019

Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler became the first undrafted player to win the WNBA All-Star Game MVP Award on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Wheeler came up big for Team Wilson with a game-sealing three-pointer to win 129–126 over Team Delle Donne. With two minutes left on the clock, Team Delle Donne had shaved Team Wilson's lead to only five points before Wheeler's eventual late play.

Wheeler finished with the most points (25) in the game, while also shooting 9-of-17 from the field. The Miami native also tied the WNBA All-Star Game's three-point record with seven.

After receiving her MVP award, Wheeler delivered an emotional speech dedicated to her mother, who died from cancer while she was in college.

"Just never give up, man. Just never give up no matter what nobody tells you," she said. "Just keep moving. I use my mom as my motivation."

Wheeler is currently averaging a career-high 12.3 points per game this season with the Fever alongside 2.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

