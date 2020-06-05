The WNBA is in the early stages of proposing a 22-game regular season that would begin on July 24, according to ESPN's Mechelle Voepel. The league is planning on playing its games at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The playoffs would end in October, though details have not been specified. The proposal is considered tentative, and players have not yet signed off on it. Voepel reports that the league did not respond to a request for comment.

The league has played a 34-game season in years past, but was set to play a 36-game season in 2020. That was scheduled to begin on May 15 before the coronavirus pandemic suspended play.

The 22-game proposal is not finalized, and the players could submit a counteroffer.

IMG Academy was founded in 1978, and calls itself "the world’s most prestigious sports, performance and educational institution." Its basketball complex has four courts with 24 baskets. The WNBA has 12 teams, with 12 roster spots per team.

The NBA Board of Governors approved a plan on Thursday to resume the season in Orlando with a 22-team format. The regular season will resume on July 31.