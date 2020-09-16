Maya Moore Marries Jonathan Irons After Helping Free Him From a Wrongful Conviction

Former WNBA star Maya Moore has married Jonathan Irons, the man she helped free from prison in July following an overturned wrongful conviction.

Moore and Irons appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday to share their news.

"We wanted to announce today that we are super excited to continue the work that we've been doing together, but doing it as a married couple," Moore said. "We're excited to share this new chapter of life together."

Irons, 40, was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 1998 for the alleged shooting of a Missouri homeowner. Fingerprint evidence strengthened Irons' defense in March and he was released from prison on July 1.

Moore paused her WNBA career in February 2019 as she decided to dedicate her time toward social justice. She met Irons through a prison ministry program when she was 18 and the two formed a friendship over the last decade. Irons proposed to Moore after he was let out of Jefferson City Correctional Center.

"When I got out we were in the hotel room we had some friends in the room, it was winding down and we were extremely tired, but we were still gassed up on excitement," Irons said on Good Morning America. "It was just me and her in the room and I got down on my knees and I looked up at her and she kind of knew what was going on and I said, 'will you marry me,' she said, 'yes.'"

Moore, 31, is among the most accomplished players in WNBA history. She is a four-time champion and the 2014 MVP, earning six All-Star appearances and five All-WNBA first-team honors. Moore is currently uncertain as to whether she'll continue her playing career.

"I am trying to really just breathe from this long, long battle," Moore said. "There's a lot of unknowns for a lot of us right now. So I'm still in that camp."