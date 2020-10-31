Power Couple Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Get Engaged

Power couple Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe are engaged.

Bird posted a photo on Instagram of Rapinoe on one knee, putting a ring on the Seattle Storm guard's left hand ring finger.

The couple met at a sponsor event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and hit it off. They were the first openly gay couple to appear on the cover of ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue.

Since Bird revealed the two were dating, the Seattle sports stars became an iconic couple within the LGBTQ community. Bird's authentic history features three-time WNBA champion with the Storm, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, a three-time FIBA World Champion, and two NCAA titles at UConn.

Rapinoe has an equally impressive resume, boasting an Olympic gold medal, two Women’s World Cup titles and the 2005 NCAA title from her time at the University of Portland.

Rapinoe and Bird have been outspoken in their support of one another, both writing pieces in Player's Tribune within the last year. The soccer legend wrote a WNBA Finals Preview earlier this month while the basketball icon penned "So the President F*cking Hates My Girlfriend" as a World Cup Semifinals preview in July 2019.

The two are often seen supporting each other on the sidelines, like when Bird cheered on as Rapinoe (who was a co-captain of the US Women's National Soccer Team) led her team to victory in the 2019 World Cup and vice versa when Bird and the Seattle Storm dominated the 2020 WNBA Finals.

As the Seattle Storm tweeted, it's ring season for the two love birds.