Power Couple Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Get Engaged

SI.com
WNBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe Get Engaged

Author:
Publish date:

Power couple Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe are engaged. 

Bird posted a photo on Instagram of Rapinoe on one knee, putting a ring on the Seattle Storm guard's left hand ring finger. 

The couple met at a sponsor event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and hit it off. They were the first openly gay couple to appear on the cover of ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue

Since Bird revealed the two were dating, the Seattle sports stars became an iconic couple within the LGBTQ community. Bird's authentic history features three-time WNBA champion with the Storm, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, a three-time FIBA World Champion, and two NCAA titles at UConn.

Rapinoe has an equally impressive resume, boasting an Olympic gold medal, two Women’s World Cup titles and the 2005 NCAA title from her time at the University of Portland.

Rapinoe and Bird have been outspoken in their support of one another, both writing pieces in Player's Tribune within the last year. The soccer legend wrote a WNBA Finals Preview earlier this month while the basketball icon penned "So the President F*cking Hates My Girlfriend" as a World Cup Semifinals preview in July 2019. 

The two are often seen supporting each other on the sidelines, like when Bird cheered on as Rapinoe (who was a co-captain of the US Women's National Soccer Team) led her team to victory in the 2019 World Cup and vice versa when Bird and the Seattle Storm dominated the 2020 WNBA Finals. 

As the Seattle Storm tweeted, it's ring season for the two love birds. 

YOU MAY LIKE

best-pittsburgh-steelers-defensive-players
Pittsburgh Steelers

10 Best Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Players of All Time

These are the top 10 Pittsburgh Steelers defensive players of all time. The Steelers have always been known for tough defense and these are the men that built that reputation.

sue-bird-megan-rapinoe-dating.jpg
Play
WNBA

Power Couple Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Get Engaged

The power couple met at the 2016 Rio Olympics and were the first openly gay couple to appear on the cover of ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

terence-davis-arrest
Play
NBA

Report: Raptors' Davis Faces Seven Charges After NY Arrest

Davis's charges include two counts of assault, harassment, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief.

Dec 10, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch speaks to the media during the MLB Winter Meetings at Manchester Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sport
Play
Video

Tigers Hire A.J. Hinch as New Manager

Just days within completing his 1 year MLB suspension for his role in the Houston Astro’s cheating scandal, AJ Hinch is returning to the dugout to manage the Detroit Tigers.  Hinch is no stranger to the Tigers organization as he played with them in 2003. He’s now tasked with ...read more

  • 2 hours ago

Tigers Hire A.J. Hinch

aj hinch
Play
MLB

AJ Hinch Is Not Off the Hook Just Yet

After serving his one-year suspension, AJ Hinch was named Tigers manager on Friday. But make no mistake, his punishment isn't over yet.

woodbine
Play
Gambling

Horse Race of the Week: Don't be "Tricked" Into a Vulnerable Favorite on Halloween!

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps this Saturday’s Princess Elizabeth Stakes from Woodbine, including the latest odds and his best bets.