Mystics guard Natasha Cloud bailed a Florida woman out of jail on Tuesday following her arrest for damaging Trump campaign signs.

Florida woman Tonya McRae was arrested on Oct. 31 and charged with criminal mischief in Flagler County, Fla. McRae was spotted striking a "Women for Trump" sign, and she previously damaged a “Trump-Pence” sign, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Cloud learned of McRae's arrest on Tuesday as McRae was held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. Washington's star guard reached out on Twitter asking for help on how to bail out McRae, posting bond on her behalf hours later.

Cloud has been an active voice in the fight for social justice in recent months in advance of Election Day. She announced her decision to skip the 2020 season on June 22, opting to "continue the fight on the front lines for social reform."

"I will be foregoing the 2020 WNBA season," Cloud wrote on Instagram. "There's a lot of factors that led to this decision, but the biggest being that I am more than an athlete. I have a responsibility to myself, to my community, and to my future children to fight for something that is much bigger than myself and the game of basketball."

"I will instead, continue the fight on the front lines for social reform, because until black lives matter, all lives can't matter."

Cloud has played five seasons in Washington, earning All-Defense honors in 2019. The Mystics defeated the Connecticut Sun in five games to win the 2019 WNBA Finals.