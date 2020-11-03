SI.com
WNBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Mystics Guard Natasha Cloud Bails Out Woman Arrested for Destroying Trump Signs

Author:
Publish date:
natasha-cloud-washington-mystics

Mystics guard Natasha Cloud bailed a Florida woman out of jail on Tuesday following her arrest for damaging Trump campaign signs. 

Florida woman Tonya McRae was arrested on Oct. 31 and charged with criminal mischief in Flagler County, Fla. McRae was spotted striking a "Women for Trump" sign, and she previously damaged a “Trump-Pence” sign, according to the Orlando Sentinel

Cloud learned of McRae's arrest on Tuesday as McRae was held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. Washington's star guard reached out on Twitter asking for help on how to bail out McRae, posting bond on her behalf hours later.

Cloud has been an active voice in the fight for social justice in recent months in advance of Election Day. She announced her decision to skip the 2020 season on June 22, opting to "continue the fight on the front lines for social reform."

"I will be foregoing the 2020 WNBA season," Cloud wrote on Instagram. "There's a lot of factors that led to this decision, but the biggest being that I am more than an athlete. I have a responsibility to myself, to my community, and to my future children to fight for something that is much bigger than myself and the game of basketball."

"I will instead, continue the fight on the front lines for social reform, because until black lives matter, all lives can't matter."

Cloud has played five seasons in Washington, earning All-Defense honors in 2019. The Mystics defeated the Connecticut Sun in five games to win the 2019 WNBA Finals.

YOU MAY LIKE

george-hill-vote
Sports Illustrated

Athletes Share Experiences Voting on Election Day

LeBron James and numerous athletes shared voting and polling station information via the More Than a Vote initiative on Tuesday.

Real-Madrid-Inter-Milan-UCL
Play
Soccer

For Real Madrid, a UCL Win That Does Little to Assuage Doubts

Real Madrid beat Inter thanks to its two Brazilian subs, but the bigger picture view of the club–and its opponent–is that of bad habits continuing to manifest themselves.

texas-longhorns-college-football
Play
College Football

Tom Herman: Big 12 Addressed OSU Video Board Optical Illusion

Texas kicker Cameron Dicker is not easily distracted when kicking field goals.

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown on the sidelines, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Play
NFL

Bucs' Antonio Brown Activated from Reserve/Suspension List

Antonio Brown's eight-game suspension ended on Tuesday, and the receiver is eligible to play against the Saints on Sunday night.

nfl-logo-nflpa-whistleblower-hotline
Play
NFL

NFL Expands Game-Day Mask Protocols, Bench Area

The enhanced protocols come after the NFL learned two players infected with COVID-19 on Sunday exposed others through close contact.

mecole-hardman-player-introductions
Play
Fantasy

Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 9 in Fantasy Football

Zack Moss, DeeJay Dallas, and Mecole Hardman headline the top waiver wire pickups heading into Week 9.

Cowboys Ncaa

USATSI_15101849
Play
Fantasy

2020 PGA Vivint Houston Open - DFS Tiers and Top Fade

The SI Golf Fantasy team of Ben Heisler, Alex White, and Mark Farris run through their favorite DFS tiers for this week’s Vivint Houston Open at Memorial Park, as well as their top fade of the slate.