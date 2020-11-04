Georgia Senator, Dream Co-Owner Kelly Loeffler Moves to Runoff

SI.com
WNBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Georgia U.S. Senator, Dream Co-Owner Kelly Loeffler Advances to Runoff Election

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Atlanta Dream co-owner and U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) is headed to a Georgia special U.S. Senate election runoff vote after Democratic candidate Reverend Raphael Warnock nor Loeffler or Republican challenger Doug Collins cleared the state's 50% threshold for victory on Tuesday night.

Loeffler has been in the Senate seat since December 2019, when Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appointed her to the U.S. Senate following Republican Johnny Isakson's retirement.

In recent months, Loeffler has been the target of heavy public criticism from the WNBA community. Players have been pushing since July for Loeffler, who owns a 49% stake in the Dream, to be removed from the league's ownership ranks. 

More on Sen. Kelly Loeffler vs. the WNBA: Can WNBA Players Take Down a U.S. Senator?

This summer, ahead of the start of the WNBA season, Loeffler wrote a letter to commissioner Cathy Engelbert objecting to the WNBA’s plans to embrace and promote the Black Lives Matter movement. 

The letter read in part, “The truth is, we need less—not more politics in sports. In a time when polarizing politics is as divisive as ever, sports has the power to be a unifying antidote.” She also called for U.S. flags on jerseys.

Loeffler also recently introduced a bill that would effectively ban trans girls and women from playing publicly funded sports, potentially affecting thousands of youth, high school and collegiate athletes nationwide. 

"She’s got to go,” Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud, who took the 2020 season off to focus on social justice efforts, told Sports Illustrated's Julie Kliegman. “It’s very plain and simple.”

Following the letter, the WNBPA called for Loeffler’s removal from the league in a tweet: “E-N-O-U-G-H! O-U-T!” Days later, Dream players, led by center/forward Elizabeth Williams, shared a signed statement from the franchise account, writing in part that, “Our team is unified in the Movement for Black Lives.”

On Aug. 4 and 5, players from around the league wore black T-shirts reading "VOTE WARNOCK" to their games. 

The runoff election is currently set to occur on Jan. 5, 2021.

YOU MAY LIKE

NFL

Kelly Loeffler
Play
WNBA

Georgia Senator, Dream Co-Owner Kelly Loeffler Moves to Runoff

Atlanta Dream co-owner and U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) is headed to a Georgia special U.S. Senate election runoff vote.

Tommy Tuberville
College Football

Former Auburn HC Tuberville Wins Alabama U.S. Senate Seat

Tuberville spent 21 combined years as the head coach at Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech and Cincinnati.

Jimmy Garoppolo
Play
Video

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo May Undergo Season-Ending Ankle Surgery

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's high ankle injury may be worse than expected. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday that the injury Garoppolo suffered in Sunday’s loss vs the Seahawks was "essentially a whole new one, just on the same foot." ...read more

  • 5 hours ago
Change Our Future Eagles
Play
NFL

Rodney McLeod, Eagles Teammates Ride Bus, Encourage Voters

Rodney McLeod and several of his teammates used megaphones to tell crowds the importance of voting and remind them to wear masks.

nfl-trade-deadline-grades-desmond-king-kwon-alexander
Play
NFL

NFL Trade Deadline: Grading Every Move

Grading every NFL trade deadline deal as it's announced.

jimmy garoppolo thumb
Play
NFL

Report: Garoppolo Seeking Additional Opinions on Ankle

Jimmy Garoppolo is gathering multiple medical opinions about whether he will need season-ending surgery for the new sprain.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during warmups before game six of the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at AdventHealth Arena.
NBA

LeBron Donations Help Make Florida Felons Eligible to Vote

James and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg are among those who paid court fees to allow nearly 13,000 Florida felons to vote.