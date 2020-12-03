Report: Dallas Wings Expected to Name Vickie Johnson as Next Head Coach

The Dallas Wings are expected to name Vickie Johnson as the team's next head coach, according to Chantel Jennings of The Athletic.

Jennings reported Johnson has not signed a contract yet and an official announcement is not expected this week.

If hired, Johnson would be the league's only Black woman in a head coaching position. The last Black woman to coach in the WNBA was Pokey Chapman in 2019.

Johnson was an assistant with the Las Vegas Aces in 2018. The Aces lost to the Seattle Storm in the 2020 WNBA Finals. Prior to her time with the Aces, Johnson coached with the San Antonio Stars as an assistant from 2011 to 2016 and became the head coach in the 2017 season.

She was drafted as the 12th pick in the 1997 WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty out of Louisiana Tech. She spent eight seasons (1997 to 2005) with the Liberty before being traded to the Stars where she played through the 2009 season.

The Wings mutually parted ways with former Wings coach Brian Agler in October after the team went 8-14 during the WNBA’s bubble season in Bradenton, Florida.

Dallas has not made a playoff appearance since 2018 when the Wings were eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Mercury. Since being officially named the Dallas Wings in 2016, the franchise has only had one other playoff appearance in 2017.