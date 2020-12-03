SI.com
WNBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Report: Vickie Johnson Expected to be Named Dallas Wings Head Coach

Report: Vickie Johnson Expected to be Named Dallas Wings Head Coach

Author:
Publish date:

The Dallas Wings are expected to name Vickie Johnson as the team's next head coach, according to Chantel Jennings of The Athletic

Jennings reported Johnson has not signed a contract yet and an official announcement is not expected this week.

If hired, Johnson would be the league's only Black woman in a head coaching position. The last Black woman to coach in the WNBA was Pokey Chapman in 2019.

Johnson was an assistant with the Las Vegas Aces in 2018. The Aces lost to the Seattle Storm in the 2020 WNBA Finals. Prior to her time with the Aces, Johnson coached with the San Antonio Stars as an assistant from 2011 to 2016 and became the head coach in the 2017 season. 

She was drafted as the 12th pick in the 1997 WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty out of Louisiana Tech. She spent eight seasons (1997 to 2005) with the Liberty before being traded to the Stars where she played through the 2009 season.  

The Wings mutually parted ways with former Wings coach Brian Agler in October after the team went 8-14 during the WNBA’s bubble season in Bradenton, Florida.

Dallas has not made a playoff appearance since 2018 when the Wings were eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Mercury. Since being officially named the Dallas Wings in 2016, the franchise has only had one other playoff appearance in 2017.

YOU MAY LIKE

WNBA
WNBA

Report: Dallas Wings Expected to Name Vickie Johnson as Next Head Coach

If hired, Johnson would be the league's only Black woman in a head coaching position.

ncaa-basketball-logo
Play
College Basketball

Tracking College Basketball COVID-19 Schedule Changes

Stay up to date with all the latest college basketball cancellations caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

rose-bowl
Play
College Football

No Fans Allowed at Rose Bowl for CFP Semifinal Game

Because of COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the state, county and city of Pasadena, fans won't attend this College Football Playoff semifinal.

robert-spillane-steelers
Play
NFL

Steelers' Attitude and Depth Have Them 11–0

They've lost players to injury, lost their bye week, waited for a game to be rescheduled, and they just keep winning.

Josh Jacobs
Play
Fantasy

NFL Week 13 Injury Report – Could Josh Jacobs Miss a Dream Matchup vs. the Jets?

Before you finalize your Week 13 fantasy football rosters, be sure to follow up on the latest injury updates from our expert SI Fantasy insiders.

Kylian-Mbappe-France-Coronavirus
Play
Soccer

Belgium Draws France, Italy Gets Spain in Nations League Semis

The four European powers will battle for the title in Italy in October 2021.

Dalvin Cook Week 15 NFL DFS
Play
Fantasy

NFL DFS Week 13: Running Backs Report - Dalvin Cook in Play With Bounce-Back Potential

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 13 running backs to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Premier-League-Bailout
Play
Soccer

Premier League Agrees to $330M Relief Package for Lower-Tier Clubs

The bailout will help ease the financial burden on clubs struggling to stay afloat through the pandemic.