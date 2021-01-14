SI.com
WNBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Raiders Owner Mark Davis Buys Las Vegas Aces

Author:
Publish date:
mark-davis-oakland-raiders

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis purchased the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday, the team announced.

Davis, who served as a driving force in bringing football to Las Vegas, will begin his tenure as owner of the Aces pending approval from the WNBA's board of governors.

"I am excited to announce that I have entered into an agreement to purchase the Las Vegas franchise in the WNBA from MGM Resorts International," Davis said in a statement. "I will have more to say once I receive official approval from the WNBA Board of Governors and have had a chance to speak with the players, coaches and administrators of the team."

George Kliavkoff, MGM president of entertainment and sports, confirmed that MGM agreed to sell the Aces to Davis on Thursday afternoon.

"Mark is a longtime champion of women’s basketball and we believe he is the right person to lead the Aces into a new era. We will continue our enthusiastic support of the WNBA, NBA and basketball in Las Vegas," Kliavkoff said.

The Aces moved to Las Vegas from San Antonio in 2017. They sported the WNBA's best record last season before losing to Seattle in the WNBA Finals

YOU MAY LIKE

Klete Keller looks at the clock, confirming he won bronze with a time of 3:44.11 in the men's 400-meter freestyle at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Swimming Men S 400m Freestyle
Play
Olympics

Olympic Swimmer Klete Keller Charged in Connection with U.S. Capitol Riot

U.S. Olympic swimmer Klete Keller has been charged in federal court for participating in the U.S. Capitol riot, court records show.

Mark Davis
WNBA

Raiders Owner Mark Davis Buys Las Vegas Aces

Davis purchased the Aces on Thursday pending approval from the WNBA's board of governors.

kyle-pitts-florida-gators
College Football

Which Underclassmen Have Declared for the 2021 NFL Draft?

See which underclassmen have declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Reinaldo-Rueda-Chile-Colombia
Play
Soccer

Reinaldo Rueda Leaves Chile to Become Colombia Coach

Rueda left La Roja to take charge of his native Colombia, which fired Carlos Queiroz.

theo-epstein-cubs
MLB

Epstein to Join League Office After Cubs Resignation

Epstein stepped down as the Cubs president of baseball operations in November 2020 after nearly a decade with the franchise.

USA U-23 coach Jason Kreis
Play
Soccer

Concacaf Confirms Olympic Qualifying Groups, Dates, Location

The groups will remain the same as the ones drawn last January for the competition in Guadalajara, Mexico.

USATSI_15417736
Play
Gambling

NFL Saturday divisional round betting breakdown: Odds, Plays and Predictions

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo breaks down how sharp bettors are wagering Saturday's divisional round matchups

Top college basketball contenders at the midway point
Play
College Basketball

College Basketball Tiers: How 45 Top Teams Stack Up

A comprehensive look at how the men's college hoops landscape is shaping up, with an eye toward March.