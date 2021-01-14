Raiders Owner Mark Davis Buys Las Vegas Aces

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis purchased the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday, the team announced.

Davis, who served as a driving force in bringing football to Las Vegas, will begin his tenure as owner of the Aces pending approval from the WNBA's board of governors.

"I am excited to announce that I have entered into an agreement to purchase the Las Vegas franchise in the WNBA from MGM Resorts International," Davis said in a statement. "I will have more to say once I receive official approval from the WNBA Board of Governors and have had a chance to speak with the players, coaches and administrators of the team."

George Kliavkoff, MGM president of entertainment and sports, confirmed that MGM agreed to sell the Aces to Davis on Thursday afternoon.

"Mark is a longtime champion of women’s basketball and we believe he is the right person to lead the Aces into a new era. We will continue our enthusiastic support of the WNBA, NBA and basketball in Las Vegas," Kliavkoff said.

The Aces moved to Las Vegas from San Antonio in 2017. They sported the WNBA's best record last season before losing to Seattle in the WNBA Finals.