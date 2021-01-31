Report: Sue Bird Re-Signing With Storm

Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird has agreed in principle to re-sign with the Seattle Storm, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Up to this point, Bird had spent the entirety of her nearly two-decade-long WNBA career with Seattle. The Storm won last year's WNBA finals in three games, defeating the Las Vegas Aces.

In Game 1 of the finals, Bird recorded a finals-record 16 assists and she later notched a 16-point, 10-assist double-double in Game 2.

“We seem like we just get easier shots,” head coach Gary Kloppenburg said prior to the series, referring to Bird’s impact. “The floor just spaces out so much better.”

For the season, Bird averaged a career-low 9.8 points per game and 5.2 assists per game in a career-low 23.4 minutes per contest.

While Bird is reportedly returning, Seattle's depth will take a slight hit heading into next season as first-team all-defense guard Alysha Clark is reportedly signing with the Washington Mystics.

Bird, 40, was the No. 1 pick of the 2002 WNBA draft out of Connecticut. For her career, she has made 11 WNBA All-Star teams, has won four WNBA titles and added four Olympic gold medals.

The WNBA free-agency market opened on Jan. 15, but teams are not officially allowed to sign players until Monday.