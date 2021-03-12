Las Vegas Aces Re-Sign All-Star Liz Cambage

Liz Cambage will reunite with the Aces, the team announced Friday.

The three-time All-Star center re-signed with Las Vegas after missing the 2020 season due to a medical exemption. The 2020 WNBA season occurred in a bubble environment in Florida last year due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Aces advanced to the 2020 WNBA Finals without Cambage and were swept in three games by the Seattle Storm.

“I’m so happy to be back in Las Vegas,” Cambage said in a statement. “I’m here to win, just win baby!”

Cambage joined the Aces in 2019 via a trade with Dallas, and averaged 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over 32 games that season.

“We’re excited to have Liz back in an Aces uniform,” said Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer. “Two years ago [in Cambage’s first year in Las Vegas] we made great strides towards becoming a championship ballclub. Last season, we continued along that journey but came up short. With Liz coming back, along with our other returnees and additions made this offseason in free agency, we are all committed to take another run at a championship and can’t wait to get started.”

In Cambage's four-year WNBA career, she's averaged 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. Cambage holds the WNBA record for points in a game, tallying 53 against the New York Liberty on July 17, 2018.