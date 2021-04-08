Ranking the WNBA's New Uniforms

The jerseys for the 25th-anniversary season have arrived—and they look good (well, mostly).

As the WNBA is set to begin its 25th season later this spring, its players will do so sporting new team uniforms. On Thursday, the league released three new jersey designs for each team, debuting the Heroine Edition, the Explorer Edition and the Rebel Edition.

In the wake of the latest jersey drop, Sports Illustrated ranked each new Explorer and Rebel uniform from worst to best.