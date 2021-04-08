Ranking the WNBA's New Uniforms

SI.com
Three-Time WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage Is A Major Player In The Growth Of An Increasingly Popular League
Ranking Every New WNBA Uniform

The jerseys for the 25th-anniversary season have arrived—and they look good (well, mostly).
As the WNBA is set to begin its 25th season later this spring, its players will do so sporting new team uniforms. On Thursday, the league released three new jersey designs for each team, debuting the Heroine Edition, the Explorer Edition and the Rebel Edition.

In the wake of the latest jersey drop, Sports Illustrated ranked each new Explorer and Rebel uniform from worst to best.

Ranking Every 2021 WNBA Uniform

12. Minnesota Lynx

NikeNews_SP21_BB_WNBA_NIKE_HER_EDITION_NA_MINNESOTA_EXPLORER_HERO_000337_original

To be clear, there are no weak uniforms in this collection. But the Lynx’s Explorer Edition uniform reminds me too much of the Wolves’ versions (which I am not that much of a fan of). 

12. Minnesota Lynx (continued)

NikeNews_SP21_BB_WNBA_NIKE_HER_EDITION_NA_MINNESOTA_REBEL_HERO_000342_original

The Rebel Edition, according to Nike, is inspired by one of the longest-running, independently owned and operated music venues in the country, located near the Lynx’s home arena.

11. Dallas Wings

NikeNews_SP21_BB_WNBA_NIKE_HER_EDITION_NA_DALLAS_EXPLORER_HERO_000339_original

I wish the Wings' Explore Edition uniforms had something on the side: Maybe some wings? (Sorry.)

11. Dallas Wings (Continued)

NikeNews_SP21_BB_WNBA_NIKE_HER_EDITION_NA_DALLAS_REBEL_HERO_000348_original

From Nike: Inspired by the stealth and ferocity of the World War II P-40 Warhawk—a plane manufactured in Texas and test-flown by Women Airforce Service Pilots (W.A.S.P.)—the uniform is set over a military-grade green field. 

These are very bold and creative. But I am not a fan of military green on jerseys. 

10. Connecticut Sun

NikeNews_SP21_BB_WNBA_NIKE_HER_EDITION_NA_CONNECTICUT_EXPLORER_HERO_000353_original

These are awesome! I love the reference to the traditions and history of the state’s Indigenous people. The pattern has some amazing detail. 

10. Connecticut Sun (Continued)

NikeNews_SP21_BB_WNBA_NIKE_HER_EDITION_NA_CONNECTICUT_REBEL_HERO_000265_original

From Nike: The uniform’s graphic side-taping offers a reverent nod to the Trail of Life, connecting past and future generations. Featured front and center, “Keesusk” is the Mohegan word for “Sun.” 

9. Phoenix Mercury

NikeNews_SP21_BB_WNBA_NIKE_HER_EDITION_NA_PHOENIX_EXPLORER_HERO_000374_original

I like these a lot! I am just a bit scarred because of the Miami Heat's new City Edition uniforms, which are very similar. But these are WAY better. 

9. Phoenix Mercury (Continued)

NikeNews_SP21_BB_WNBA_NIKE_HER_EDITION_NA_PHOENIX_REBEL_HERO_000372_original

From Nike: Sharp lettering and white-hot details blaze across the uniform’s front and back in an homage to the “X-Factor”—the team’s passionate fan base.

These are not bad. I just wish they just another element. Maybe it should have had orange lining all around instead of the white. 

8. Los Angeles Sparks

NikeNews_SP21_BB_WNBA_NIKE_HER_EDITION_NA_LOSANGELES_EXPLORER_HERO_000323_original

These are clean with the team’s updated palm-inspired logo. 

8. Los Angeles Sparks (Continued)

NikeNews_SP21_BB_WNBA_NIKE_HER_EDITION_NA_LOSANGELES_REBEL_HERO_000326_original

From Nike: A black field bordered by yellow stripes and dozens of shining stars embodies the boundless brightness of the City of Angels.

I wish the sparks on the side of the uniform were splattered a bit on the front. 

7. Seattle Storm

NikeNews_SP21_BB_WNBA_NIKE_HER_EDITION_NA_SEATTLE_EXPLORER_HERO_000362_original

I love the aesthetic. Mixes a bit of new and old.  

7. Seattle Storm (Continued)

NikeNews_SP21_BB_WNBA_NIKE_HER_EDITION_NA_SEATTLE_REBEL_HERO_000360_original

From Nike: In celebration of the city’s lineage of political engagement, the Storm’s uniform centers a sash-like swoop across the chest and back symbolizing female empowerment coupled with bold, graphic type in well-worn relief.

I couldn't help but think how awesome the sneakers worn by Sue Bird, Jewell Loyd, and Ty Young would look with this jersey. 

6. Washington Mystics

NikeNews_SP21_BB_WNBA_NIKE_HER_EDITION_NA_WASHINGTON_EPLORER_HERO_000370_original

The Mystics did not change much, but that is perfectly fine in terms of overall design. 

6. Washington Mystics (Continued)

NikeNews_SP21_BB_WNBA_NIKE_HER_EDITION_NA_WASHINGTON_REBEL_HERO_000354_original

From Nike: The uniform includes the words and script of the Nineteenth Amendment—giving women the right to vote—in the gold wrapping around and running down the jersey and short.

This Rebel Edition uniform is remarkable. My only knock is that it doesn't pair well with the Explorer edition uniform like other teams—which is a small thing because they are not going to wear them at the same time, obviously.

5. Atlanta Dream

NikeNews_SP21_BB_WNBA_NIKE_HER_EDITION_NA_ATLANTA_EXPLORER_HERO_000365_original

I love these. Drawn from inspiration from the signs made during civil rights marches.

5. Atlanta Dream (Continued)

NikeNews_SP21_BB_WNBA_NIKE_HER_EDITION_NA_ATLANTA_REBEL_HERO_000368_original (1)

From Nike: The subtle hints of silver in the uniform—such as the silver star and logo detailing—are symbolic of the platinum and gold records produced in the city.

Another jersey I think would pair well with the right pair of sneakers.

4. Indiana Fever

NikeNews_SP21_BB_WNBA_NIKE_HER_EDITION_NA_INDIANA_EXPLORER_HERO_000358_original

Simple and clean. But it's the next ones that will have people talking.

4. Indiana Fever (Continued)

NikeNews_SP21_BB_WNBA_NIKE_HER_EDITION_NA_INDIANA_REBEL_HERO_000356_original

From Nike: The uniform’s color, jersey wordmark and number font are drawn from the hit series that takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Have to give credit for the Fever for being creative and drawing from pop culture. The Stranger Things theme is going to be a fan favorite throughout the season. 

3. New York Liberty

NikeNews_SP21_BB_WNBA_NIKE_HER_EDITION_NA_NEWYORK_EXPLORER_HERO_000331_original

These are simple but so clean at the same time. The gold lining takes them to another level. 

3. New York Liberty (Continued)

NikeNews_SP21_BB_WNBA_NIKE_HER_EDITION_NA_NEWYORK_REBEL_HERO_000329_original

From Nike: Inspired by the striking colors of the city’s iconic monument and all that it represents, the uniform features "Equality" across the chest, framed by copper and black taping.

2. Las Vegas Aces

NikeNews_SP21_BB_WNBA_NIKE_HER_EDITION_NA_LASVEGAS_EXPLORER_HERO_000333_original

I always loved the Aces' aesthetic. This uniform looks very luxurious but gives off a retro feel. 

2. Las Vegas Aces (Continued)

NikeNews_SP21_BB_WNBA_NIKE_HER_EDITION_NA_LASVEGAS_REBEL_HERO_000335_original

From Nike: Inspired by the Ace card and in reference to those who have mastered their craft, the uniform conveys excellence and quality.

I need this jersey in my collection!!!!! These are beautiful.

1. Chicago Sky

NikeNews_SP21_BB_WNBA_NIKE_HER_EDITION_NA_CHICAGO_EXPLORER_HERO_000324_original

These might be the best jersey in basketball. The 10x10 pinstripe grid represents Chicago’s city blocks and the five-on-five for the number of players on the court.

1. Chicago Sky (Continued)

NikeNews_SP21_BB_WNBA_NIKE_HER_EDITION_NA_CHICAGO_REBEL_HERO_000345_original

From Nike: With shattered lines and a cool hue, the uniform is a reminder to all that nothing can stop a team born from the heart of the Windy City.

I'm not that big of a fan compared with the pinstripe uniforms, but they get extra credit for creativity. 

