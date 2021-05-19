Ionescu Records Liberty's First-Ever Triple Double

Sports Illustrated home
WNBA
Daily Cover: The WNBA Turns 25
Sabrina Ionescu Records New York Liberty's First-Ever Triple Double

The WNBA's 25th season is underway, and the fireworks of the historic campaign haven't stopped thanks to a young No. 1 overall pick. Sabrina Ionescu has only played six WNBA games since the 2020 draft, and she's now made New York Liberty and league history. 

The 23-year-old became the youngest player in WNBA history to record a triple-double, tallying just the tenth in league history. It marks her first professional triple double and the first in Liberty history as well. 

By the end of New York's 86-75 victory over the Lynx, Ionescu tallied 26 points, 10 rebounds (all defensive) and 12 assists. 

While this is the former Oregon player's sophomore campaign, it feels more like her rookie season. The No. 1 overall pick suffered a grade 3 left ankle sprain in her third pro game. While she struggled during the first game against the Storm, Ionescu tallied 33 points, seven rebounds and seven assists against Dallas the next competition. 

Liberty is now 3-0 for the season after beating Indiana twice. Ionescu's 25 points and 11 rebounds against the Fever on May 14, and followed up the performance with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists on May 16. 

