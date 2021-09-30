WNBA Awards: Kelsey Plum Wins Sixth Player of the Year

September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
WNBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Daily Cover: Ascent of a Woman
Daily Cover: Ascent of a Woman
Publish date:

WNBA Awards: Aces Guard Kelsey Plum Wins Sixth Player of the Year

Author:

Aces guard Kelsey Plum was named the WNBA's Sixth Player of the Year on Thursday. 

Plum received 41 votes from a national panel of 49 sportswriters and broadcasters.

Her teammate and two-time Sixth Woman of the Year winner Dearica Hamby finished as the runner-up with five votes. Wings guard Marina Mabrey received two votes to finish third.

Plum starred in her first season back after missing the 2020 campaign to rehab an Achilles tear, scoring coring a career-high 14.8 points per game off Las Vegas’s bench. Eight times this season she scored 20 or more points.  

After helping to lead USA Basketball's three-on-three team to an Olympic gold medal, she returned stateside and flourished. By the end of the regular season, Plum was playing her best basketball of the year, averaging 21.7 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game. For her efforts, she was named the Western Conference Player of the Month.

SI Recommends

In Tuesday's Game 1 win over the Mercury, she continued her run of strong play by scoring 25 points in 26 minutes.

Aces general manager Dan Padover was named the league's Executive of the Year for the second consecutive season on Thursday. The voting was comprised of one basketball executive from each WNBA team

Earlier this week, Sun forward Jonquel Jones took home the league's MVP award, while teammate Brionna Jones won the Most Improved Player award and coach Curt Miller was named the Coach of the Year. Minnesota's Sylvia Fowles was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year on Sunday.

The Aces are the No. 2 seed in this year's playoffs and host the Mercury in Game 2 of their series on Thursday night. 

More WNBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

kelsey-plum-sixth-player-of-the-year-wnba
Play
WNBA

WNBA Awards: Kelsey Plum Wins Sixth Player of the Year

Eight times this season Plum scored 20 or more points off the Aces' bench.

Bills Tyler Bass
Play
Fantasy

Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

Tyler Bass should have plenty of scoring opportunities against the struggling Texans.

george-kittle-san-francisco-49ers
Play
Fantasy

Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

George Kittle is due for a trip to the end zone this week against the Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers Mike Williams
Play
Fantasy

Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

Mike Williams climbs into the top 10 of this week's receiver rankings

Derrick Henry stiff-arms Rock Ya-Sin during Week 12 win over Colts
Play
Fantasy

Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Derrick Henry is due for a big performance in a plus matchup against the Jets.

Paul-Riley-NWSL-NC-Courage
Play
Soccer

Report: Former Players Accuse NWSL Coach Riley of Sexual Coercion

Former players have accused the North Carolina Courage manager of sexual coercion in a new report by The Athletic.

stephen-a-smith
Play
Extra Mustard

Stephen A. Smith Explains Why He Wanted Max Kellerman Off 'First Take'

Stephen A. doesn't shy away from the fact that he wanted changes at 'First Take'

Valentina Shevchenko-ufc-266
MMA

Valentina Shevchenko Won't Settle for Just Dominance

Even after easily pummeling Lauren Murphy at UFC 266, the flyweight champ is always looking for perfection, plus 'UFC Fight Night' picks and more.