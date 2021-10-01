Alyssa Thomas Records Double-Double in Game 2 vs. Sky

Nine months ago, Connecticut's Alyssa Thomas was undergoing surgery for an Achilles injury. In Game 2 of the semifinals against Chicago, Thomas rose to the occasion.

Thomas brought tons of energy to the court, finishing with a double-double, as she recorded 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in the Sun's 79-68 victory over Chicago.

"It was about protecting our home court," Thomas told ESPN's Holly Rowe after the game. "We didn't come out and perform last game."

Four other Connecticut players—DeWanna Bonner (15), Brionna Jones (11), Briann January (12) and Jasmine Thomas (12)—finished in double figures in Thursday's contest.

Thomas stepped up to lead the Sun in a game where the WNBA MVP and Sun star Jonquel Jones finished with four points on 2-of-9 shooting from the floor in 24 minutes.

"It's amazing. ... You appreciate things like this," Thomas said regarding her recovery from the Achilles injury. "Anybody who has went through something like this can appreciate this.

"Playoff AT [Alyssa Thomas] is back."

The series shifts to Chicago for Game 3 on Sunday.

