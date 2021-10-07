Candace Parker Dominates As Sky Heads to WNBA Finals

The Chicago Sky pulled off one of WNBA's biggest upsets and made league history on Wednesday as they beat No. 1 Sun, 79-69, becoming the first No. 6 seed to make it to the Finals since the format changed in 2016.

This marks the franchise's second trip to the WNBA Finals in its 16-year history, and per Yahoo, it's only the third team in league history to punch its ticket to the final series without a winning regular season record. Chicago finished 16-16.

Courtney Vandersloot and Kahleah Copper led the way point-wise, scoring 19 and 18 points respectively. And Candace Parker, who returned home to Chicago this season, tallied 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Meanwhile, league MVP Jonquel Jones led the Sun with 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Natisha Hiedeman hit five three-pointers coming off the bench, adding a total of 16 points.

Chicago hasn't been to the Finals since the Phoenix Mercury swept them in 2014. There could be a rematch this year, depending on how Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces semifinals series ends. Phoenix leads 2-1.

