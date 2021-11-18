Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
WNBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Daily Cover: Kiss The Sky
Daily Cover: Kiss The Sky
Updated:
Original:

WNBA Eliminates Single-Elimination Games, Byes in New Playoff Format

Author:

The WNBA announced the approval of a new playoff format on Thursday that is set to go into effect next season.

Among the key changes will be the elimination of single-elimination contests and the elimination of playoff byes.

Instead, the eight teams with the highest winning percentage over the league's 36-game regular season will be seeded, with the top seed playing the No. 8 in a first-round best-of-three series. The No. 2 seed will play the No. 7 seed, the No. 6 will play the No. 3 seed and the No. 5 seed will play the No. 4 seed, all in best-of-three series.

In the first round, the higher seed will host the first two games, and the lower seed will host Game 3, if necessary.

The winners of each series will move to play each other in a 2-2-best-of-five semifinal series, with those winners playing in a best-of-five WNBA Finals.

“We have been evaluating different playoff formats over the past 12 months, and the new playoff format being announced today will enable fans to engage with all of the league’s best teams and top stars right from the start of the postseason with all eight championship contenders immediately involved in exciting, first-round action,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement.

“Following significant discussions with our Competition Committee and a Playoff subcommittee we formed last year, it was clear that while the prior format’s single-elimination games created a win-and-advance level of excitement to the start of the postseason, the new best-of-three series format will provide added opportunities to create and showcase rivalries with all playoff-eligible teams participating.”

SI Recommends

The league enacted its prior system in 2016, with two single-elimination games taking place in the first round and two single-elimination games occurring in the second round. Those winners then faced the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds in a best-of-five semifinals round, followed by a best-of-five Finals.

Throughout last year's postseason, the league's playoff format received some public pushback from a number of players and coaches.

"While this [system] benefits 1-2, you've seen some teams that have outstanding seasons — including us in 2017 and '18 — be a three- or four-seed, work their tails off for four or five months, and in one [disappointing game], you're out," Sun coach/general manager Curt Miller said.

"We're a pro league, and we believe we deserve series. Hopefully, we'll get there sooner than later. And just get rid of the byes."

Added Storm coach Noelle Quinn: "The single-elimination game for the first round maybe brings some excitement, but the third and fourth seed … I mean, you look at Minnesota and what they did at the end of the year, you look at how Phoenix started playing at the end, it just gives teams a chance to duke it out in the playoffs with a series and creates these rivalries."

Prior to 2016, the top four teams in each conference advanced to the playoffs, with the first round and conference semifinals being best-of-three series. The WNBA Finals began its current best-of-five format in 2005.

More WNBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and Man United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Soccer

Leicester's Rodgers Distances Himself From Man United Rumors

Brendan Rodgers has found himself thrust into the rumor mill regarding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future at Manchester United.

jon-anik
MMA

Jon Anik Is UFC’s Distinguished Soundtrack

The Weekly Takedown: the meticulous preparations of the voice of MMA, what’s next for Max Holloway and more.

odell-beckham-jr-rams
NFL

Sean Payton: Saints Were 'Close' to Signing OBJ

The Saints appeared to be a serious contender for Odell Beckham Jr. before he signed with the Rams.

Philadelphia Eagles Devonta Smith
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Cheat Code: How Sports Betting Can Inform Your Lineup Decisions

Sportsbooks are incredibly accurate with their projections, so you can use that to your advantage in fantasy.

Fantasy Football: Christian Kirk Week 11
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

With DeAndre Hopkins out, Christian Kirk will need to step up in a divisional matchup vs. the Seahawks.

Buffalo Bills Dawson Knox
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Rankings: Tight Ends

Dawson Knox looks to get his feet back under him vs. the Colts.

Dwyane Wade
NBA

Dwyane Wade On End Of Heat's Big Three And NBA Ownership

The future Hall of Famer and Jazz part-owner opens up about his new photo memoir.

Kanye West.
Extra Mustard

Kanye Says Michael Jordan Won't Meet Him Due to Lyric

West released the diss track about Nike and "Jumpman" in 2015.