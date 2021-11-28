'A Beautiful Journey': Lynx Star Napheesa Collier Expecting Her First Child in May
Lynx star forward Napheesa Collier announced Sunday that she is expecting her first child.
Collier and her fiancé, basketball skills trainer Alex Bazzell, will welcome a baby girl in May, Collier and the team announced in a release on Sunday.
“I am very excited to start a family with my fiancé Alex," Collier said in a statement. "Having a child is truly a beautiful journey and I am grateful to have the support of our families, friends and the Lynx as I begin this special chapter of motherhood.”
“On behalf of Lynx players, coaches and staff, I want to share our heartfelt congratulations to Napheesa, Alex and their families," coach/general manager Cheryl Reeve said in a statement. "We are eager to support Phee through this exciting journey and look forward to welcoming the newest addition to our Lynx family. Being a parent is an exceptional joy and we wish Phee a healthy pregnancy.”
Collier, 25, has been among the WNBA's top players since entering the league three seasons ago. She made the All-Star team and won Rookie of the Year in 2019. After another solid 2020 season, she made the All-Star team again this season, averaging 16.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. She also took home a gold medal on the U.S. Olympic women's basketball team this summer.
