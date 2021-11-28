Lynx star forward Napheesa Collier announced Sunday that she is expecting her first child.

Collier and her fiancé, basketball skills trainer Alex Bazzell, will welcome a baby girl in May, Collier and the team announced in a release on Sunday.

“I am very excited to start a family with my fiancé Alex," Collier said in a statement. "Having a child is truly a beautiful journey and I am grateful to have the support of our families, friends and the Lynx as I begin this special chapter of motherhood.”

“On behalf of Lynx players, coaches and staff, I want to share our heartfelt congratulations to Napheesa, Alex and their families," coach/general manager Cheryl Reeve said in a statement. "We are eager to support Phee through this exciting journey and look forward to welcoming the newest addition to our Lynx family. Being a parent is an exceptional joy and we wish Phee a healthy pregnancy.”

Collier, 25, has been among the WNBA's top players since entering the league three seasons ago. She made the All-Star team and won Rookie of the Year in 2019. After another solid 2020 season, she made the All-Star team again this season, averaging 16.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. She also took home a gold medal on the U.S. Olympic women's basketball team this summer.

