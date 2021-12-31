Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
WNBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Spurs Assistant Becky Hammon Closing In on Deal to Become Aces Coach, GM

Author:

Becky Hammon’s days as an assistant coach with the Spurs are reportedly coming to an end very soon.

Hammon is closing in on a historic deal to become the new head coach of the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Chantel Jennings. The deal will reportedly make Hammon the highest-paid coach in league history.

GirlsTalkSports’s Khristina Williams reported Friday that Hammon will also serve as the team’s GM.

Hammon has been an assistant with San Antonio for the past six seasons, and has been at the front of the Spurs’ bench since 2018. The 44-year-old was a six-time WNBA All-Star in a 16-year playing career.

She served as the Spurs’ head coach during the summer league in past seasons and stepped in as coach for the team during the 2020 regular season when head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected on Dec. 30, 2020. Hammon was recently linked as a target for head coach positions with both the Aces and the Liberty, per the Athletic.

SI Recommends

In an interview with SI’s Michael Pina in August, Hammon reaffirmed her desire to one day be a head coach, adding that she’s learned a lot from the process of interviewing for head coaching jobs in the NBA.

“I think I get better every time I go through it and walk through that door. But at the end of the day, an organization is gonna hire me because I’m the best coach for the job,” Hammon said. “And all the stuff that comes after that will come. There’s no stopping that tidal wave. And I think, for me, it’s always a fine line of not overlooking or underestimating or downplaying the moment. But my primary focus has to be to become the best coach that I can be, and be there for my players, for whatever organization is the right fit for me.”

While it looks like all signs point to Hammon taking her talents to Las Vegas, the move caught many by surprise considering that the Aces did not enter the offseason in need of a coach. Only two franchises—the Liberty and the Mercury—were searching for new head coaches.

According to The Athletic, current Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer could potentially take a front office role or advisory role with the team. Laimbeer has recorded a 77–45 record with the team through four seasons.

When Hammon officially becomes the coach of the Aces, she will get to work immediately on free agent acquisitions, as WNBA free agency begins at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1.

Considering the Aces’ roster, three players—Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby—will be under contract for the 2022 season. However, A’ja Wilson will be a restricted free agent while both Liz Cambage and Angel McCoughtry will be free agents.

YOU MAY LIKE

Sam Jones of the Boston Celtics in action against the Cincinnati Royals at Cincinnati Gardens.
NBA

Celtics Legend Sam Jones Dies at 88

Jones won 10 NBA titles during his 12-year NBA career with Boston.

GM Trent Baalke looks on as Urban Meyer speaks during a Jaguars press conference
NFL

Mailbag: How Did GM Trent Baalke Survive in Jacksonville?

And what does it mean for the Jags’ coaching search? Plus, Watson’s next team, Matt Rhule’s future, Washington’s QB situation and more!

Colorado Buffaloes
College Football

Colorado Assistant Football Coach Loses ’Everything’ in Colorado Wildfires

Buffaloes inside linebackers coach Mark Smith tweeted Thursday that he lost his home in the Colorado wildfires.

Nov 28, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arden Key (98) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Placed on COVID-19 List

Cousins will be out Sunday for Minnesota's game against Green Bay.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo handles the ball against Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler in the NBA Finals
NBA

Report: Lakers Trading Rondo to Cavaliers

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly trading Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

At 67 years old, Ric Flair is still a beast - IMAGE
Extra Mustard

Ric Flair Reveals He's Rooting for Michigan in CFP

The Nature Boy also had a message for Georgia coach Kirby Smart.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud
Play
Betting

Rose Bowl Betting Preview: Ohio State vs. Utah

Betting insight and analysis for the Rose Bowl matchup featuring No. 11 Utah and No. 6 Ohio State.

QB_StartSit_122921
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford will find his stride on the road in Week 17 at the Ravens.