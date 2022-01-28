Skip to main content
Report: Aces Finalizing Deal to Return Star Forward A’ja Wilson

Aces star forward A’ja Wilson is close to finalizing a deal to return Las Vegas, according to Khristina Williams of Girl Talk Sports

Wilson has spent all four of her WNBA seasons with the Aces. The 25-year-old, who is currently a restricted free agent, is expected to receive a major raise as she earned $70,040 in the final year of her rookie contract last season.

The 2020 WNBA MVP is slated to earn a maximum deal in returning to play for the Aces. She is currently not eligible for a super max deal. 

With Wilson’s return, new Aces head coach Becky Hammon will have plenty of talent to construct the roster and maneuver the team’s veteran pieces. Currently, Las Vegas has four unrestricted free agents in Liz Cambage, Angel McCoughtry, Kiah Stokes and Riquna Williams. 

During the 2021 season, Wilson averaged 18.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. The Aces finished the regular season 24–8 and earned the No. 2 seed and the double bye into the WNBA semifinal round of the playoffs. 

The Mercury, however, defeated the Aces in the semifinals. The early postseason exit came a year after Las Vegas made a run at a WNBA Championship in the WNBA bubble before being swept by the Storm.

