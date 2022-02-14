Fever Legend Tamika Catchings Steps Down as Indiana's GM

Fever legend Tamika Catchings is stepping down from her front-office role as the team’s vice president for basketball operations and general manager.

The organization announced the change on Monday, saying in a release that Catchings will continue in her volunteer role as co-chair for the 2024 NBA All-Star board of directors.

Catchings had been promoted to the team's general manager role after the 2019 season, but the team won just a combined 12 games over the last two years, dropping 52 contests. They hold the No. 2 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft.

She said in a statement Monday, “While change is never easy, now it’s time to take a step back from my role as general manager, take a well-earned rest, and prioritize my family, my philanthropy, our community, and my other passions.

“The opportunity to be drafted into this world-class Fever organization, to be embraced by these amazing owners, fans, coaches, teammates, and community, and to be given the chance to grow as an executive leader has been a true blessing.“

Prior to becoming an executive with the franchise, Catchings was a star player with the Fever. The former No. 3 pick in the 2001 WNBA draft, Catchings made 10 All-Star appearances in her 15-year career. She led Indiana to three Finals appearances and one title throughout her tenure.

At the time of her retirement, she ranked in the top 10 in 16 key statistical categories, including first in steals and third in both points and rebounds. Catchings was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.

Former Fever coach Lin Dunn, who led to the 2012 WNBA title and two Finals appearances, will join the organization as the interim general manager and senior advisor for Fever basketball operations, Indiana said in its release.

In recent years, Dunn had worked as a special assistant to the coach of the Kentucky basketball program.

