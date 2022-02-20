Suns guard Chris Paul was named the inaugural recipient of the Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA advocacy award, given for Paul’s significant contributions to the advancement of girls‘ and women‘s basketball, and his advocacy for the WNBA.

“I have seen first-hand Chris’ appreciation of the WNBA and the game at every level for women and girls, especially in Phoenix and North Carolina, and his ardent support of our game strongly reflects the legacy of Kobe and Gigi,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. “The league is proud to name Chris as the inaugural recipient of the Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award, as he serves as a leader and role model for other professional athletes around growing the future of the game for young girls and all fans.”

The WNBA and Bryant‘s widow, Vanessa, will present Paul with the award during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday evening.

Paul has long been a supporter of the W, attending games throughout the regular season and playoffs, and promoting the league's various teams. The WNBA also credits Paul for promoting the girls’ game through camps and the CP3 Basketball Academy.

The WNBA says the award was conceived to highlight Bryant's “legacy as a coach and mentor and Gigi’s inspirational, relentless commitment to playing at the highest levels of the game.”

The league also says it will make a donation to make a donation to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which was created by the Bryant family to honor the Lakers star and Gigi. The organization says it seeks to create a positive impact for underserved athletes and boys and girls in sports.

Paul, 36, is a 12-time All-Star, averaging 14.9 points and 10.7 assists per game for the Suns this season. Phoenix has a league-best 48–10 record.

The 2022 WNBA season will begin on May 6th.

More WNBA Coverage: