Mystics guard Natasha Cloud entered health and safety protocols ahead of the team’s Tuesday night game vs. the Aces.

Following the announcement, Cloud took to Twitter to call out the WNBA based on putting the players in risky health situations, such as flying on commercial airlines.

“Shoutout to the WNBA for flying us commercial during a pandemic. (And no mask mandates) Go mystics,” Cloud tweeted.

The team flew to Minneapolis for Sunday’s game, which has been the only away game for the Mystics so far this regular season. It sounds like Cloud speculates that she got COVID-19 from the flight.

Flying commercial has become quite a controversy in the WNBA, especially after the mask mandate was lifted for major airlines. Now, WNBA players are put at risk when they board an airplane for their away games.

The league has yet to establish charter flights for all teams, like most professional sports teams have.

More WNBA Coverage: