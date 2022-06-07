Skip to main content
Derek Fisher Out As Coach of WNBA’s Sparks, per Report

The Sparks announced Tuesday that the organization mutually parted ways with general manager and head coach Derek Fisher.

According to the team’s statement, Los Angeles plans to begin the search for its next general manager and assistant Fred Williams will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season. 

“I want to thank Derek [Fisher] for his efforts and contributions to the Sparks franchise," said managing partner Eric Holoman in a statement. “We wish him the best ... I have full confidence in Fred Williams to step into the role of interim head coach, bringing a wealth of experience leading WNBA teams.”

Fisher was in his fourth season with the franchise after being hired in December 2018 and named general manager in December 2020. The Sparks began the season at 5–7  and sit at No. 8 in the league standings.

Fisher led the Sparks to a 54–46 record and two postseason appearances that resulted in a 1–4 playoff record.

“It’s been an amazing ride,” Fisher said in the statement. “I want to thank the LA Sparks organization, ownership, staff, players … for the opportunity they have afforded me. … Their support has allowed me to grow as both a coach and front office executive and I am proud of what we have accomplished.”

The Sparks return to action on June 11 at home against the Aces. 

