Sabrina Ionescu Records Second Triple-Double of Her Career vs. Sky

With 27 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, Sabrina Ionescu totaled her second triple-double for the Liberty in a 88-86 loss to the Sky on Sunday.

The third-year point guard hit the double-double in points and assists first, then surpassed 10 rebounds to ultimately secure the triple-double in just three quarters of play. Her stat line is historic in that no player has ever recorded a triple-double with numbers that high on those categories. She is also the first player to finish the triple-double in three quarters.

Ionescu is now the fourth player all-time to record multiple triple-doubles in the WNBA, joining Sheryl Swoopes, Courtney Vandersloot and Candace Parker, and she is the fastest to ever do it. She finished Sunday’s game with just two turnovers on 9-of-16 shooting in 38 minutes.

On the season, Ionescu is now averaging 17.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, all of which are either first or second among Liberty players.

Despite the feat, New York still lost when Courtney Vandersloot hit a three with 1.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Liberty have still won four of their last six games and sit just half a game back of the Sparks for the No. 8 seed.

