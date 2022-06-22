Skip to main content
Sky Make WNBA History With 28-Point Comeback Against Aces

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot scored 25 points and the Chicago Sky completed the biggest comeback in WNBA history, rallying from 28 down to beat the Las Vegas Aces 104-95 on Tuesday night.

The previous record was a 25-point rally most recently done in 2013 by the Sky.

Las Vegas shot 63% from the field in the first quarter, and scored 41 points to set a franchise record for points in a quarter. But Chicago outscored Las Vegas 59-25, after falling behind by 28 points, to enter the fourth quarter with a lead.

The Sky went on an 18-0 run in the third quarter to take its first lead, 67-66, since it was 4-2.

Candace Parker added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Azura Stevens and Emma Meesseman each scored 17 points for Chicago (11-5).

The win means the two teams split their head-to-head meetings, so homecourt for the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship game will come down to the second tiebreaker. That’s point differential in the cup games and the Aces have a huge lead over the Sky with two games left to play.

Jackie Young scored 23 points and Kelsey Plum had 22 points and eight assists for Las Vegas (13-3).

Young sank a three-pointer to cap Las Vegas’ 23-0 run for a 25-4 lead and Aisha Sheppard beat the first-quarter buzzer with another three-pointer. Las Vegas led 62-51 at the break behind Dearica Hamby’s had 15 points. Chelsea Gray was the only Las Vegas starter not in double figures by halftime, but she had six assists.

